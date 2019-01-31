Thainstone goes electric

ANM Group has installed electric vehicle charging facilities at Thainstone Centre as part of its green strategy and wide-ranging customer service offering.

Charging an electric vehicle at the site will be free to all users for the next 12 months.

ANM Group received funding from Transport Scotland, through a programme managed by the Energy Saving Trust; private organisations can apply for grant support to install a publicly-available charging points through Transport Scotland’s ChargePlace Scotland project.

Home-owners who own or use an electric or plug-in car can also apply for grant support towards the installation of a home charging unit.

Grant Rogerson, Chief Executive at ANM Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with Transport Scotland by installing four electric vehicle charge points at Thainstone.

“The centre is located just off the A96 and is a natural choice for the charging points, with a large car park and an award-winning restaurant on site, it has all the necessary amenities for drivers and passengers.

“The charge points have the capability of charging up to eight vehicles at one time, and will certainly benefit the local community and those travelling.

“The project is in line with our green strategy and supports our business objective of increasing our services to our members, customers and the local community.

“We look forward to welcoming all visitors and invite them to see what our centre has to offer.”