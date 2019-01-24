The magic of snowdrops returns to Aberdeenshire

A north east attraction is taking part in one of Scotland’s most spectacular flower festivals.

Signalling the end of winter and the promise of spring, the Scottish Snowdrop Festival will showcase some of Scotland’s most beautiful snowdrop collections from Friday, January 25 to Monday, March 11.

More than 60 events will take place nationwide in celebration of the classic winter flower, including snowdrop walks and talks, guided tours and open days for all the family.

Fyvie Castle Garden & Estate will be taking part in the festival until Sunday, March 3.

While the Castle and tea room will remain closed until the Spring, visitors can still enjoy a colourful walk through the woods where snowdrops carpet the ground.

Organised by garden tourism group Discover Scottish Gardens and supported by VisitScotland, the Festival aims to encourage locals and tourists to enjoy the wonders of Scotland’s gardens during the snowdrop flowering period and highlight the country’s diverse collections.

The Festival attracts organisations including the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and the National Trust for Scotland and will showcase an array of events across the breadth of the country, from Dunvegan Castle in the Isle of Skye to Dryburgh Abbey in the Scottish Borders.

Catherine Erskine, chair of Discover Scottish Gardens and founder of the Snowdrop Festival in Scotland, said: “Over the years, more of us are falling in love with the dainty winter flower and very much look forward to the Festival as gardens open up again for the new year.

"We are very lucky in Scotland to have some truly stunning sites to visit, many of which open their doors for the Snowdrop Festival, showcasing another spectacular side to their gardens.

"As the Festival grows in popularity, we encourage the younger generation to discover the world of snowdrops for themselves, as well as Aberdeenshire’s stunning landscapes and historic sites.”

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “The end of January marks the start of the Scottish Snowdrops Festival and I’m delighted that Fyvie Castle Garden and Estate is once again taking part.

"With its rich history, stunning scenery and beautiful wildlife, Aberdeenshire is a top visitor destination all year round. I hope visitors and locals alike will enjoy the gorgeous snowdrops in the grounds of this 800-year-old castle.”