Thousands of foodies visit festival

This year’s Taste of Grampian has been hailed a huge success after it drew crowds of more than 15,000 on Saturday (June 2).

Celebrity chef James Martin returned to the one-day food and drink festival for the second year in a row and held three cooking demonstrations during the day.

James said: “I love this area and find the food and drink producers so passionate about their products. When I was wandering about the stands, I saw some amazing suppliers and events like these are so important to companies both big and small.”

A full programme of cookery demos, competitions, masterclasses and entertainment proved to be a big hit with visitors. For the first time in the history of the event, there were more than 200 stand holders.

Carol Fowler from organisers Prime Event Management, said: “With our biggest show to-date, we had our biggest turnout. We’re delighted that, in its 19th year, Taste of Grampian is one of the best events in the north-east calendar. We look forward to celebrating our 20th anniversary next year.”

Attending the event for the first time was BBC MasterChef Professional winner Gary Maclean. Known as Scotland’s National Chef, he wowed the crowds with two free demos during the day.

Drinks editor and columnist Susy Atkins returned to host four wine masterclasses with Corney and Barrow.

Event sponsors BrewDog entertained a select audience when co-founder Martin Dickie talked about his latest beers along with a tasting session.

He also joined James Martin in one of his cookery demos later in the day, matching beers with dishes.

Colin Slessor, famed as one of the stars from the BBC series ‘The Mart’ went head-to-head with Jimmy Dick for a fun-packed cookery demo to a sell-out crowd.

The Year of Young People Stage also played to packed audiences throughout the day with a host of entertainment

Event chair, John Gregor said: “Every year the show grows and we want to try and provide something for everybody.

“It’s about showcasing what is produced and available in the area and stimulating the industry.”