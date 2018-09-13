Top entries to compete at Thainstone show and sale

The Thainstone Centre will host its annual multi-breed pedigree ram show and sale later this month.

The renowned event, to be held on Tuesday, September 25, has been sponsored by Harbro and will feature 725 entries.

The line-up of judges includes Brian Anderson, Shetland for the Texel section, Jonnie Campbell, Thurso for Suffolks, Neil Eddie, Montrose for Beltex, Alan Bradley, Huntly for Blue-faced Leicester, Michael Shearer, Thurso for Border Leicester, and Ryan Shand, Huntly for Charollais.

Colin Slessor, Deputy Head of Livestock, said: “We have a strong entry of quality rams forward from the North and North East of Scotland for our upcoming Thainstone pedigree ram sale.

“The sale presents commercial flock masters with a unique and ideal opportunity to purchase the best rams available for their businesses, and there is always a select number of entries suitable for pedigree breeding.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to what promises to be a strong show and sale.”

The event will start at 8am with the judging of Suffolk rams, followed by Blue-faced Leicester at 8.30am, Border Leicester at 9.00am, Charollais at 9.30am, Texel at10am, and all other breeds at 11am.

The sale will commence at 9.30am in ring two beginning with Suffolks rams.