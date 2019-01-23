Top student award for trainee auctioneer

Aberdeen & Northern Marts’ trainee auctioneer Ellis Mutch, has been awarded joint top student of the year in his course at Harper Adams University.

Ellis, who joined the team at Thainstone in August 2017, has recently entered year two of the Livestock Market Operations and Management course, and was presented with the Dick Harrison Trust award alongside a fellow student, last week.

He will spend a further three years working towards the qualification while in full-time employment for ANM Group. Once completed, this will lead to Fellowship Status with the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS).

“Ellis is a key member of the team who works hard to provide our customers with a knowledgeable and professional service,” said Aberdeen & Northern Marts’ deputy head of livestock, Colin Slessor.

Grant Rogerson, Chief Executive of ANM Group, said: “We are delighted for Ellis in achieving this award, which is testament to his hard work and effort. ANM Group is committed to ensuring our teams are finding their futures from within our ranks, and we will continue to support and provide opportunities, and attract good people who are keen to pursue a career in agriculture.”