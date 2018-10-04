Tourism Award finals for local firms

A number of local firms have been announced as finalists in the 2018 Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards (ACSTA).

Among those going for glory will be Meldrum House Hotel, which is aiming to pick up the most hospitable hotel title for a record fifth time.

A number of leading lights in the north east tourism sector, as well as those just starting out in their careers, have also been shortlisted for individual awards.

This includes Nicola Downie of Meldrum House Hotel in the ‘Regional Rising Star’ category and Craig Wilson of Eat on the Green in the ‘Regional Ambassador’ category.

Eat on the Green is also in the running for ‘Best Eating Experience’.

Glen Garioch Distillery has made the finals of two categories; ‘Working Together for Tourism’ and ‘Best Heritage Tourism Experience’.

Meanwhile Meldrum House is in the running for ‘Most Hospitable Hotel’ and the Bennachie Visitor Centre is hoping to be named ‘Best Visitor Attraction’.

The shortlisted finalists in 14 different categories were announced last week with contenders now facing a nail biting wait until the overall winners are announced in November.

ACSTA chairman Alison Christie said that, once again, the shortlist underlines the strength in depth of the tourism industry across the region, with many different facets represented.

She added: “The awards aim to celebrate everything that is great about our tourism industry, and they really do reflect a wide range of individuals and businesses, all doing their own bit to help put Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on the map for both leisure and business visitors.

“They all have their own part to play in a critically important industry to the region – one which continues to grow with the launch of new hotels, bars, restaurants and attractions month by month – and the awards aim to show how much their efforts are appreciated.

“ACSTA showcases the best of the best, and the judging panel – as always – had an incredibly difficult task in selecting the cream of the crop.”

The winners of ACSTA will go on to represent Aberdeen City and Shire in the national finals of the Scottish Thistle Awards – the annual tourism Oscars organised by VisitScotland.

The Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards will take place at Ardoe House Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen on Friday, November 23.

Money raised on the night will be donated to the Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland which empowers inspirational development for anyone working or studying within the hospitality industry.