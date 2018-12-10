Tourism Award success for firms

A north-east distillery raised a glass in toast to a double success recently after winning two accolades in the region’s annual tourism awards.

Glen Garioch Distillery at Oldmeldrum picked up best heritage tourism experience and the working together for tourism titles at the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards.

Meldrum House Country Hotel won the most hospitable hotel title for the fifth time and Udny Green’s Eat on the Green won Best Eating Experience.

Meanwhile the regional rising star award for those with a bright future in the industry was presented to Nicola Downie, conference and banqueting manager at Meldrum House Country Hotel.

ACSTA chairman Alison Christie said: “All of our winners and finalists deserve congratulations for making such an outstanding contribution to the tourism industry across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“Although there can only be one winner in each of the categories, the judges were incredibly impressed with all of the contenders. I know that, for many of them, settling on a shortlist of finalists was very difficult, and choosing a winner was an almost impossible task.

“Once again we have seen that there is a tremendous amount of work going on to put the region on Scotland’s tourism radar and to deliver an outstanding visitor experience to travellers.”

The winners will now go on to VisitScotland’s Scottish Thistle Awards in March.

The award ceremony was held at the Ardoe House Hotel on Friday, November 23.