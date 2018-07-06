Town development officially opened

The latest housing development for Aberdeenshire Council has been officially opened in Inverurie.

The North Street development is a collection of 16 one and two-bedroom flats for rent, handed over to the council in April this year.

The properties were built by Bancon Homes as part of a design and build contract with Aberdeenshire Council, forming part of the wider Monument View development.

Work on North Street began in July last year, with the properties completed in March and tenants moving in shortly after.

To mark the project’s completion, Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Bill Howatson, Communities Committee chair Cllr Anne Stirling and representatives of Bancon Homes toured the site and met with tenants on Wednesday, July 4.

Provost Howatson said: “We had the perfect day to visit the development and we are very grateful for the hospitality shown by the tenants.

“I’m impressed with the quality of the properties, and it’s clear that the residents are very proud of their new homes. I wish them all many years of happiness at North Street.”

Aberdeenshire Council is currently in its sixth phase of its affordable housing development programme, which will see 130 properties built across the area from 2017-2019.

Cllr Stirling said: “This project is a great demonstration of the good partnership working between Aberdeenshire Council and Bancon Homes, and of the continued rollout of our affordable housing programme.

“To see our strategy move from paper to reality is fantastic, and to see the accommodation first hand really underlines that.”

For details on housing options in the area visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/housing.