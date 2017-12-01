Town gets into festive spirit

Inverurie Town Centre came to a stand still on Sunday, November 26 as over 400 people took part in the St Andrew’s Day Parade.

A number of groups and schools including Guides, Scouts, Brownies, Beavers, Garioch Rugby Club, Garioch Swimming Club and Garioch Gymnastics participated.

Ian Thain doing the big count down with Margaret Anderson

Starting on Victoria Street the groups were led into West High Street by the Pipe Bands of Inverurie, Kintore and Ellon led by Drum Major Bert Summers.

Marching down West High Street they were met by lined streets as they arrived into Market Place square.

They were followed by The Calvin Napier Experience on the main stage while Vinyl Disco kept the party in full swing.

Compere Ian Thain introduced local band Jolson who had the crowd swinging before they were wowed by Nick, Flick and James, better known as Pyromancy, with their fire breathing and spinning acts.

Fireworx Scotland produced a stunning display over the Town Hall

Over 2,000 people gathered into the square for the Christmas Tree Lights Switch On by Margaret Anderson representing Andersons of Inverurie, the Christmas Tree Sponsor.

The day was organised by Inverurie Events and all monies raised will contribute to the cost of the new lights.

Hamish Vernal Chair of Inverurie Events said it was “An absolutely wonderful day for the community and many thanks to the fabulous volunteers”.

He added: “We would like to thank everyone who came along and supported our St Andrew’s Day Parade and Switch On and wish you all a Merry Christmas.”