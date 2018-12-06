Town’s ice rink is a hit with visitors

Inverurie Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley officially opened the town’s ice rink at the weekend.

The event, held on Saturday, December 1, also featured two performances by young figure skaters from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Around 300 local school pupils took part in the Big sINg

Speaking at the event guest of honour Hannah said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone for inviting me here today, it feels good to be home.

“The ice rink has been sponsored by Barratt Homes and without their support this event could not be possible.”

The launch of the ice rink was followed by the Big sINg at the front of Inverurie Town Hall.

The Big sINg featured 300 school pupils performing a medley of Christmas songs.

There was also a Christmas market on Station Road with stalls and Santa’s Grotto.

This is the first year that Inverurie has had an ice ink in the town as part of its Christmas celebrations.

The ice rink was brought to the town thanks to the Inverurie Events Team and We Are Inverurie.

Speaking to the Herald We Are Inverurie BID Manager, Derek Ritchie, said: “The feedback we have had so far has been very good, people have appreciated that we have been doing something different in the town.

“Saturday morning was busy with the opening of the ice rink by Hannah Miley and then the Big sINg at the front of the Town Hall.

“We had a huge crowd for the Big sINg and the feedback from that has been amazing.

“The figure skaters who attended the opening will return to the ice rink on Sunday morning at 10.30am to give another demonstration.”

Derek added: “The ice rink had good numbers over the weekend and it has remained busy during the week too.”

The ice rink is located in the car park behind the Town Hall and it will be there until Sunday, December 9.

On weekdays it is open from 3-8pm, and on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 December it will be open from 11am to 8pm.