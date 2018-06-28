Town to take part in national campaign

The Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group has signed up to take part in this year’s Beautiful Scotland campaign.

The campaign recognises the efforts of local authorities, communities and businesses which work tirelessly to improve their local cities, towns and villages.

Evidence shows communities benefit by coming together to improve their local environments, and Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group is seeking to do just that by joining hundreds of others to celebrate the 2018 theme – Year of Young People.

By planting seeds, provided free to all registered groups, organising awareness raising environmental campaigns, and engaging with the wider community, volunteers from Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group will work hard to improve the places they care for.

Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group chairperson, John Glover, said: “Last year Inverurie was presented with a Silver Gilt Award in the Beautiful Scotland Competition 2017 and this year we are excited to be competing again.

“We aim to raise our environmental and horticultural standards every year by working in partnership with other community groups to achieve an excellent Town Centre environment for everyone to enjoy.

“We look forward to welcoming the Keep Scotland Beautiful judges Jenny Sibbald and John MacLellan to Inverurie on Tuesday, August 7, when judging for the competition will take place.”