Scotrail urges you to ‘Watch Yourself’ when travelling by train

ScotRail has launched a new campaign encouraging people to stop and think about their own personal safety while travelling or at work.

In 2019, more than 670 minor customer and employee injuries were reported across Scotland’s railway, the majority of which were avoidable.

ScotRail’s new ‘Watch Yourself’ campaign is targeted at customers and colleagues and aims to challenge the most common behaviours which can lead to accidents and injuries. These include texting while walking, running through busy stations and not holding handrails on stairs and escalators.

The campaign will run through Spring and will focus on a different series of unsafe behaviours each month.

Sylvia Wilson, ScotRail safety improvement manager, said: “Most of the minor accidents that occur on railway are avoidable, and they’re a result of unsafe behaviours rather than unsafe conditions.

“Whether it’s asking a customer to mind the gap and watch themselves as they step on and off a train or asking a colleague to watch a trip hazard in the office, our ‘Watch Yourself’ campaign asks people to be mindful of their surroundings and encourage others to be mindful too.”