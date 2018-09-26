A96 options to go on display

A series of public exhibitions will be held next month for residents to view a number of initial options that have been developed for the A96.

The options on display will focus on the 26 mile section of road east of Huntly to Aberdeen.

The options were identified after initial design and assessment work along with consideration of feedback received to date.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “The Scottish Government has given a clear commitment to dual the A96 which will see delivery of around 88 miles of upgraded road between Inverness and Aberdeen, a huge task but one we are committed to delivering.

“As part of that work, we are taking forward the design work for the stretch of the route between East of Huntly and Aberdeen and next month we will let people see the options we have developed for this challenging section of the A96.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in this scheme to visit one of the exhibitions and give us their views. The vital feedback we receive will help inform the design and assessment work as we look to identify a preferred route option next year.”

Public exhibitions will be held in Inverurie Town Hall on Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 October, Stewarts Hall in Huntly on Wednesday, October 10, and Kinellar Community Hall in Blackburn on Thursday, October 11.

All of the exhibitions will run from 12 noon until 7pm.