AWPR ‘delay’ under fire

The Scottish Government has been accused of “losing all control” of the Aberdeen bypass project.

North East Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles’ attack came after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed in a statement to the Scottish Parliament this afternoon that the AWPR would be fully open by the end of the year.

Ministers maintained in March that the route would be completed by late autumn.

Mr Rumbles, his party’s transport spokesman, said: “What a shambles. It is clear that the Scottish Government has lost all control over the project and ministers have no idea when the road will be ready.

“The new date is the fourth set by the Scottish Government this year alone and signals more than a seven-month delay to the project.

“It also contradicts the information the Economy Minister Keith Brown provided to Parliament in the spring, that the road would open this autumn.”

He added: “This is not the first time the Scottish Government has tried to rewrite history by brushing over a substantial delay to the AWPR but for many local people and businesses the delay will be very disappointing and very costly.

“The new Transport Minister must provide a clear plan to open the road with a realistic completion date, as soon as possible.”