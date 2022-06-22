New rail lines and journey times put in the spotlight

The Campaign for North East Rail has built up a head of steam, securing widespread cross-party support for its plans to reinstate rail from Dyce northwards to Ellon and on to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The event on June 30 at Brewdog’s Ellon HQ, will see proposals brought to life with a ‘fly-through’ video of the route and a detailed case document published. Since proposals were last considered by transport chiefs, the world has changed – with an environmental imperative to scale up green transport options.

Attendees will also hear from Alex Hynes, Managing Director of Scotland’s Railway, who will provide an update on planned investment and enhancements on the network to reduce journey times between Aberdeen and the central belt.

The transport event will look at plans to reinstate rail services from Dyce to Ellon and on to Peterhead and Fraserburgh and provide an update on Aberdeen to central belt improvements

The event is free to Chamber members and open to anyone interested, with free transport available to those coming from Aberdeen.

AGCC Policy Adviser Fergus Mutch said: “We all know the potential for this region to become the net zero capital of Europe – and a flourishing, well-connected, enterprising region.

“But we need to match that ambition with investment, giving passengers clean, green, reliable public transport options within the region itself, in connecting to the rest of the country and to the world.

“Is there are a not-so-distant future where passengers Peterhead can hop on on a hydrogen-powered train to Dyce to catch a flight?

“What about using hydrogen produced locally at St Fergus, where CCS infrastructure could allow carbon to be freighted in from across the UK by rail? And just think about the transformational impact on communities like Ellon and Fraserburgh from being connected to a national railway network.

“The Campaign for North East Rail is building up a head of steam – and we’re excited to hear how this project could boost business right across the region.

“This event is about the vision for transport, not excuses for why it’s not possible. Where better to be inspired to think big than Brewdog — £2 billion of proof that it pays to think big and outside the box!”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​