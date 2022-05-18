Residents urged to have their say on A96 corridor

Gillian Martin MSP and Maggie Chapman MSP are encouraging residents to give their feedback on the A96 plans.

The four-week digital consultation is part of review of the plans to dual the key transport corridor.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “It’s vital that local people make their views known to ensure that those people most directly affected by the future of the A96 have their voices heard.

“The voices of those who use the road day on day need to be heard, and I am confident that it is the public’s views that will make all the difference as plans for the A96 are developed.”

The Greens believe that this consultation is an opportunity to present and support a ‘green transport corridor’ between the two northern cities.

Maggie Chapman MSP said: “Cheap, reliable, and expanded public transport for commuters and other passengers, safe active travel infrastructure, dualling the Aberdeen-Inverness train line to encourage more rail freight to complement the Campaign for North East Rail’s plans and world class EV charging infrastructure are our aims.