ScotRail temporary timetable review confirms later trains to be extended

Progress was made with driver pay talks after the operator made an improved offer to resolve the current dispute.

Drivers’ union ASLEF said it would recommend putting the offer to a referendum of its members and recommend acceptance of the offer itself.

On May 23, ScotRail introduced a temporary timetable to provide greater certainty and reliability for customers following an announcement by ASLEF that it will ballot for industrial action over pay, and subsequently a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working.

Trains from Aberdeen – Inverurie will now run later following the review.

On May 28, following feedback from customers, local businesses, and others, ScotRail introduced additional late evening services on Friday and Saturday nights.

The train operator has now confirmed that it will now extend these additional services to include Monday-Thursday, meaning they will now operate Monday-Saturday, including the Aberdeen – Inverurie route.

These later trains will help support the night-time economy and provide more travel opportunities for shift workers across the country, while the temporary timetable remains in place.

Customers will be able to find the details on the ScotRail app and at www.scotrail.co.uk.

The train operator is also reviewing changes it can make to rural services in Inverness and will provide an update as soon as possible.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “While running a temporary timetable is frustrating, it’s encouraging that we have made progress with driver pay talks, and I’m pleased we can extend the use of late-night services for customers. We have listened to the feedback from customers and businesses and have acted. The temporary timetable is providing customers with greater certainty and reliability as we seek to reach agreement with ASLEF.”

The additional late-night trains that will now operate Monday to Friday are: