Views sought as A96 consultation begins

The A96 connects several communities along the corridor.

In August 2021, the Scottish Government and Scottish Green Party Parliamentary Group announced that there would be a transparent, evidence-based review of the A96 Corridor, including a climate compatibility assessment to evaluate the direct and indirect impacts on the climate and the environment.

The A96 connects several communities along the corridor including Inverurie and Kintore.

An online consultation is now underway seeking views on existing issues along the A96 corridor, and the kind of opportunities that could be realised in the future.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth

Transport Scotland is seeking a better understanding of how the A96 corridor is used, particularly given the changes to everyone’s lives due to Covid-19 pandemic, and the extent to which the climate emergency makes a difference to how people travel on the A96 in the future.

This initial consultation is in the form of a digital survey supported by an online Story Map.

Full details can be found at www.transport.gov.scot/our-approach/strategy/a96-corridor-review/

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “We remain committed to delivering improvements along the A96 corridor.

“The current plan is to fully dual the route between Inverness and Aberdeen. However, we have agreed to conduct a transparent, evidence-based review of the A96 Dualling Programme including a climate compatibility assessment. That is sensible good governance for major investment of that level.

“The views of residents, stakeholders and businesses will help us to consider the impact of the climate emergency, Covid-19 and other changes to travel patterns when planning improvements to journeys along the route.