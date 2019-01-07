Travel warning issued for north east

Police Scotland is advising all drivers in the north east to take extra caution following a Yellow Weather Warning issued by the Met Office.

Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Division, said: Very strong winds are expected to affect northern and eastern Scotland with gusts of 65 to 75 mph likely, particularly in the far north and north east, before winds gradually ease from the west during Tuesday morning.

"The areas most affected are Angus, Dundee, Fife, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Na h-Eileanan Siar, Highland, Orkney Islands and the Shetland Islands.

"Police Scotland is advising all drivers to travel with extra caution and ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours. Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes.

"If you are driving a vehicle which may be vulnerable to being blown over in such conditions along exposed routes including bridges, please exercise additional caution and plan your route to avoid exposed areas or consider cancelling your journey until conditions improve.

"Previous incidents have clearly shown the dangers of driving such vehicles and the subsequent danger created for other road users, emergency services and recovery operatives where incidents have occurred due to drivers ignoring warnings.

"Winter driving is a question of common sense and all drivers should ask themselves if they really need to travel when conditions are poor. No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the road and it may be worth making alternative arrangements such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport.

"Finally, I urge everyone who does intend to travel to listen to media broadcasts especially local radio and Traffic Scotland Radio or visit www.trafficscotland.org. For public transport information visit www.travelinescotland.com. Follow @policescotland and @trafficscotland on Twitter for regular and up to date travel information."