Trio seeking their furrever homes

The Scottish SPCA is seeking homes for three dogs currently at their centre in Drumoak.

The charity is appealing for experienced big breed owners to give new homes to Magnus, a South African mastiff, Bungle, a French mastiff and Wallace, an American bulldog.

The dogs are currently in the care of the animal rescue and rehoming centre in Drumoak where they’ve had a combined stay of 300 days.

Centre manager Graeme Innes said: “We are really keen to get these big boys rehomed as they are fantastic dogs.

“Magnus is the biggest softie and will stick to you like glue at any given chance, the only thing he loves more than people is toys.

“Bungle is a very special boy with a soft side. He tricks you into thinking he doesn’t know much but he is a very smart dog. He enjoys his walks and playing games.

“Finally, Wallace is a big ball of fun who loves his toys, he has a very loving side and can give a really good hug.

“All of these big softies would prefer an adult only home with no other pets.”

Anyone who can offer Magnus, Bungle or Wallace a suitable new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeen on 03000 999 999.