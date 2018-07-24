Trump submits £150m estate plan

The Trump Organisation has unveiled plans to build a £150million expansion at the Menie Estate near Balmedie.

Submitted to Aberdeenshire Council on Tuesday, July 24, The Trump Organisation intends to build the second phase of development on the 1,500 acre estate.

One of the proposed homes, The Formartine, is described as a 'well-appointed three-bedroom cottage'

The plans include 500 residential homes, 50 hotel cottages, a sports centre, retail units, equestrian facilities, commercial spaces, and leisure facilities.

This new development follows on from the £100million invested during phase one which includes the Trump International Golf Course and MacLeod House and Lodge.

Speaking from Trump headquarters in New York, Eric Trump, who now leads The Trump Organisation with his brother, Don Jr said: “We own a truly phenomenal property along the coast of North East Scotland and remain fully committed to our long-term vision for the site.

“The timing is now right for us to release the next phase of investment and the significant economic benefits this brings.

“Initial interest to our plans have been incredible and, subject to detailed planning approval, we are aiming to break ground next year.”

The development, branded ‘The Trump Estate’, will include two, three, four and five bedroom cottages, townhouses and mansions ranging from £295,000 to several million.

Sarah Malone, Executive Vice President of Trump International in Aberdeen said: “We are delighted to unveil the plans we have been working on for the past few years.

“After extensive market research we are bringing forward a suite of luxury homes and five-star hotel cottages which we believe meet the needs and demands of consumers today.

“From the outset, our vision was to create a world-class leisure destination and sustainable community defined by quality and authenticity.

“This next phase builds on the international reputation of our championship golf course and harnesses the natural beauty of this mature site providing an exceptional place to live, rest and play.

“Improvements to the region’s infrastructure and recovery signs in the economy makes this the right time to drive forward this next major phase of development.”

Aberdein Considine is working with the Trump development team on the launch of the new estate.

Alan Cumming, National Estate Agency Director at Aberdein Considine said: “We are anticipating a high-level of interest from buyers in the local area and from the rest of the UK and overseas due to the draw of owning a permanent residence next to one the best golf courses in the world.”