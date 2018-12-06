Two for court after Kemnay drug recovery

Two people have been charged following the recovery of cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of over £39,000 from the Kemnay area.

The recovery was made as part of an intelligence led operation carried out by officers from the Garioch Community Policing Team and the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit in the Alexander Crescent area of Kemnay yesterday (Wednesday, December 5).

As a result a 27-year-old man and 32-year-old woman have been charged and are anticipated to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Thursday, December 6).

Garioch officer, PC Keiran Reid said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal drugs in local communities here in the North East.

“I would encourage anyone who has concerns about potential drug misuse in their area to call us with details. Information from the public enables us to take action against those responsible and remove drugs destined for our local streets.

“Information can be given directly to Police Scotland on 101, or to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”