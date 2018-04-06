Two local farms on the market

Two well-known and substantial Aberdeenshire-based farms have been placed on the market for sale.

Cairnfechel Farm, Udny, Ellon, and Hill of Crimond, Keith Hall, Inverurie have been launched on the market by Aberdeen & Northern Estates, the property division of ANM Group.

Cairnfechel Farm at Udny includes an impressive 6-bedroom farmhouse, five farm cottages, traditional and modern farm buildings and productive farmland, extending to 194Ha (480 acres) in total.

Available for sale as a whole or in two lots, lot one – Cairnfechel Farm has an asking price of offers over £2,300,000 with lot two – Land at North Coullie inviting offers over £620,000. As a whole the asking price exceeds £2,920,000.

Hill of Crimond, Keith Hall is located five miles from Cairnfechel, situated between the town of Inverurie and village of Whiterashes.

This property comprises productive arable farmland extending to 46.4Ha (114.6 acres) and versatile farm buildings.

Similarly available to purchase as whole or in two lots, lot one – Hill of Crimond land, has an asking price of offers over £475,000, with lot two, seeking bids of over £65,000 for the farm buildings and paddock. As a whole, Hill of Crimond is marketed at offers over £540,000.

Cairnfechel Farm and Hill of Crimond had both been owned and farmed by Norman Watson Taylor, who passed away last year at 90 years of age.

The late Mr Taylor, a well-respected figure in farming circles and the wider community, was the third generation of the Taylor family to farm at Cairnfechel since the family moved there in the 1850s. Cairnfechel had a well-performing closed dairy herd of 160 Friesian cows up until 1995. With the purchase of additional land, a decision was made by Mr Taylor and his family to concentrate on the arable side of the business.

Aberdeen & Northern Estates Director James Presly, added: “Given the scale and specification of the farms, we are expecting interest from near and far.”

Viewings are available by appointment for both properties with Aberdeen & Northern Estates. Interested parties can arrange a viewing by contacting 01467 623800.