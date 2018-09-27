Udny Chef set for Vietnam culinary event

The Kilted Chef will take the flavours of his homeland to Hanoi next week when he takes part in a festival of food and drink, featuring Michelin star chefs from across the world.

Craig Wilson, proprietor of Udny Green’s Eat on the Green restaurant, is the only chef from Scotland taking part in the Culinary Stars event.

He will cook alongside 12 internationally renowned chefs and take diners on a gastronomic journey, rarely experienced in Vietnam.

Hosted by the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, the week-long event from October 1-7 will include cooking classes, a chocolate buffet and fashion show, a cheese and wine tasting, and an exclusive Macallan whisky dinner.

Mr Wilson said: “It is a real honour to be asked to cook alongside some fantastic and very talented chefs.

“I am exceptionally passionate about Scottish food and drink and very excited to showcase our wonderful produce on an international stage.

“As flavours and trends are evolving, I’m sure the trip will be very inspirational and see a further fusion of new and exciting taste combinations and influences.”

Inverurie-based Gibbs created a bespoke kilt for Craig and he will wear it throughout his time in Hanoi.

The kilt features the Weathered Innes tartan intertwined with Cheviot Dunlin and Coffee tweed.

“As the Kilted Chef, it was important to have a kilt which represented my Scottish roots. I’m sure it will be a talking point and hopefully will keep me cool while cooking in Vietnam,” Mr Wilson added.