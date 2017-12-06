Udny shines bright for Anchor of Light

Hundreds of people from across the region gathered together at the weekend to create a symbol of hope, strength and solidarity against cancer.

The ‘Anchor of Light’ event was held at Udny Green on Sunday, December 3 to raise money for Friends of ANCHOR.

Craig Wilson and his wife Lindsay (right) hold candles in the air

The event was organised by Kilted Chef, Craig Wilson, proprietor of Eat on the Green and included a ‘service of hope’ in Udny Green church where global superstar, Susan Boyle sang a number of songs.

Fiona Kennedy, fiddlers Barbara Anderson and Raymond Jappy, and singer Paul Black also performed at the event, which was compered by Robert Lovie.

Following the church service, the Bucksburn and District Pipe Band led the crowds onto Udny village green, where they formed a ‘human anchor of light’ in tribute to those affected by cancer.

Ms Boyle said: “It was wonderful to be here and be part of this truly magical event, seeing the human anchor of light was very moving.

“There really are no words to describe how fantastic it is to see so many people come out to support this event.”

To participate in the event, light-bearers were asked to raise or donate a minimum of £100 to Friends of ANCHOR.

Mr Wilson said: “I am so proud of everyone who got behind this event and helped to make it happen. Christmas time is often a time of reflection, where thoughts turn to those no longer with us or who are bravely fighting cancer.

“It was my dream to give people the opportunity to come together in a show of unity and respect, and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity and support we have received.

"It was a very inspiring and emotional afternoon and having Susan Boyle perform was fantastic.”

If you would like to make a donation to Friends of ANCHOR please visit www.justgiving.com/humananchoroflight.