Drivers are being advised to allow for extra travel time as an upcoming road closure in Inverurie will result in congestion and a prolonged diversion.

Keith Hall Road Bridge (B993) in Inverurie will be closed for five days from Monday, November 5 to remove the scaffolding, which is currently in place, and repointing works to the parapets to take place.

Site notices will indicate the closure and the alternative route via: B993 to A96, A96 to B977 Kintore, B977 and B979 to Hatton of Fintray and C67c Kinmuck to Keithhall and vice versa.

Aberdeenshire Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

To view all current and upcoming road closures and restrictions in the area please visit the Aberdeenshire Council website at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/roadworks.