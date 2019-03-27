Upgrade to rail line means closures

Network Rail engineers will be working from May to August to complete a multi-million-pound upgrade to track and signalling between Aberdeen and Inverurie as part of the Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project.

From May 4 to August 19, the railway will undergo a series of closures to allow engineers to double the track between Dyce and Inverurie, carry out bridge upgrades and deliver signalling enhancements.

The following service alterations will be in place during the upgrade works: May 4–June 14: Buses replace trains between Dyce and Inverurie; June 15–August 9: Buses replace trains between Dyce and Huntly; August 10–August 12: Bus replace trains between Aberdeen and Inverness; August 13–August 19: Buses replace trains between Aberdeen and Huntly.

The work builds on the closure of the line between May and August 2018 which saw the successful completion of the first phase of double-tracking between Aberdeen and Dyce.

Funded by the Scottish Government, the Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project will reduce journey times and increase capacity on the route between the two cities.

Billy McKay, Network Rail senior programme manager, said: “Double-tracking the line between Aberdeen and Inverurie will improve reliability on the route and allow a significant increase in the number of services available to customers.

“The project means more services, more seats and faster journeys for passengers. The benefits of the project for ScotRail customers include: a half-hourly service all day between Inverurie and Aberdeen from December 2019, a new direct service between Inverurie and Montrose, reducing the need to change in Aberdeen.

“We understand the inconvenience the work will cause to some passengers and residents, but such a project cannot be delivered without the closure of the line. We are encouraging customers to leave extra time for travel and plan journeys in advance.”