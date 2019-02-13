Uryside Park secures European funding

The development of Inverurie’s Ury Riverside Park has taken a major step forward with a funding award of over £100,000.

A total of £112,000 was awarded from the LEADER fund, set up to support rural development, and will be used to undertake a wide range of planting within the site.

The contract for the planting has been awarded to Aberdeenshire-based CR Contracting North Ltd, which has already done work around the park.

Company Director Chris Rogerson said: “We’re really pleased to have been awarded this contract for planting – we also recently constructed the path network, so we are happy to continue with the further development of the park.

“Our plan is to complete the path network, then to plant the wet woodland, grassland and wetland meadow areas.

“Assuming the weather is favourable we aim to complete the works by winter next year.”

The development of the park is managed by a local charity, Ury Riverside Park SCIO.

Trustee of the Ury Riverside Park charitable organisation, Claire Maycock, said: “It’s great to see the area develop.

“We recently held a volunteer day and planted 1,500 trees, so further planting will really enhance the site and make it feel more like a park.”

Chair of the Garioch Area Committee, Fergus Hood, added: “This is great news for the Inverurie area, the development of the park is really exciting, and the award of this most recent funding will help move forward with the plans.”

European funding programme LEADER allocates cash grants to projects which contribute to key themes identified in Local Development Strategies, such as connectivity, business competitiveness, the environment and people and place.