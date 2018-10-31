Uryside path work underway

The next phase of construction has started on the emerging path network at Inverurie’s Ury Riverside Park.

The development will allow park users to make use of an additional two kilometres of footpath and cycle way.

The first phase, constructed in 2016, provided the long-awaited link between Osprey Village and the town centre.

The £140,000 tender for the latest work was awarded to local company CR Contracting North Ltd. Company Director, Chris Rogerson said: “We are very excited to have been awarded this contract, we will have five staff on site from mid-October and, assuming the weather holds, we will complete the construction by the end of December.

“During the construction period some areas will require to be fenced off to ensure safety, but the current route through the park will continue to be accessible.”

Garioch Area Committee chair, Fergus Hood, said: “We’re delighted to see further progress within the park, which will hopefully make a big difference to local residents.

“The path network is only one aspect of the development however, and recently grant funding was awarded by Forestry Commission Scotland for a programme of tree planting, to take place in coming years.”

Osprey Village resident and Trustee of the Ury Riverside Park charitable organisation, Steve Hargreaves, said: “This has been a brilliant project to be involved in, the group was set up to progress the development of the 60-hectare park and it will be great to see the new paths being constructed.

“We are keen to include the community and are hoping to organise some volunteer planting days on December 1 and 2 as part of National Tree Week 2018.

“The group, which meets once a month, is looking for more trustees to join and I would urge anyone who is passionate about this unique development to get in touch with us at ury.riverside@gmail.com.”