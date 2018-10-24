Variety Special success for charity

Disability charity Leonard Cheshire held its 60th Variety Special in Inverurie last Friday and the event has been hailed as a huge success.

The show, held at Inverurie Town Hall, raised a total of £6,000 for the charity.

Opening the show was the Lonach Pipe Band, who commemorated the end of the 1st World War, with ‘Battle of the Somme’ followed by a selection of toe-tapping Scottish tunes much to the delight of the audience.

Dan and Ryan from Ocean’s 3 ended their slot with their rendition of ‘New York New York’, that brought the audience to their feet.

Next up was accordion champion Wayne Robertson.

Another champion then took to the stage, this time bothy ballad singer Allan Taylor from Alford.

Allan introduced the Sharon Gill School of Dance who performed a routine to the music of ‘Toy Story’.

Comedy duo Edie and Ethel were next and soon had the audience rolling in the aisles with laughter with their comical sketch.

Closing the first half was Inverurie’s MJR Vocal Tuition Group.

In the second half, Britain’s Got Talent 2011 winner Jai McDowall took to the stage to perform a couple of songs from his new EP. He closed with his version of ‘Anthem’ from Chess that led to a standing ovation from the audience.

Closing the show was America’s Got Talent winner ventriloquist Paul Zerdin and his friend Sam.

Paul got a married couple from the audience to join him on stage and turned them into human dummies.

Dan and Ryan then took to the stage a second time to lead the finale. They were joined on stage by the entire cast who performed ‘Bring Me Sunshine’ to close the show.

Senior fundraising development executive for Leonard Cheshire, Michael Jamieson said: “I don’t think we could top the line-up we’ve had for this show. The audience for this one was exceptional, so encouraging and applauding each act enthusiastically.

“Whether there’s going to be a 61st, remains to be seen, but I want to thank everyone concerned with, not only this Variety Special, but the 59 that went before.”