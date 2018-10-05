Views to shape future of recycling services

A major consultation seeking views on measures proposed to boost Aberdeenshire’s recycling rate and send less to landfill has now closed.

The consultation ran throughout September and gathered more than 2,500 responses from across Aberdeenshire.

The views shared will influence future changes to recycling and waste services in Aberdeenshire.

Residents gave their views on a proposed package of measures including reducing the size of non-recyclable bins, increasing each household’s recycling capacity, altering the collection cycle and improving the network of Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Responses will feed into a new waste strategy being developed, aimed at ensuring the area maximises the environmental, local and financial benefits from the waste it produces as a community.

The council’s recycling and waste team will now analyse the opinions expressed and summarise the information in a report for councillors, who will decide on the shape of the new strategy.

Members of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee (ISC) are expected to discuss the outcome of the consultation on Thursday, November 29.

ISC chair, councillor Peter Argyle, said: “We are extremely grateful to those who took the time to participate in this important consultation and we look forward to hearing their thoughts.

“As Councillors making a decision which affects everyone in the area it really is important for us to understand as much as possible any concerns people may have prior to doing so.

“The results of this consultation will enable us to balance any concerns about the proposed changes with the pressing need to increase our recycling rate and divert waste from landfill.”

ISC Vice Chair, John Cox, added: “A lot of people have taken time out of their busy lives to provide feedback on what will be major changes to the area’s waste strategy and we are grateful for that.

“We need to make changes which will support the urgent need to do something about our attitude to the waste we produce through our consumption, but we need to take the local community along with us as much as possible and knowing their view is an important part of that.”