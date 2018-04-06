Virtual training for technicians

An Inverurie-based garage is one of a number of North-east garages to sign up for an innovative new way of training their staff in-house.

I&K Motors uses our Virtual Academy (OVA), distributed by Dingbro Ltd in Scotland, which trains technicians within the automotive industry through online courses that can be undertaken at anytime.

Brian Poppe, service manager at I&K Motors said: “It helps both financially and with productivity not having to send our staff away for days at a time.

“When I was training, it was just the basic fundamentals you received, but now the training available is so advanced to support staff development. The financial assistance we received from Grampian Motor Training Trust (GMTT) was a massive bonus too.”

OVA reported that 40% of training courses are undertaken in the evening, clearly showing how this can fit around a busy schedule. GMTT offer a wide range of funded programmes like OVA in order to provide training and development within the motor industry.

Scott Horne is an apprentice at I&K Motors and thinks online training is the way forward as he explained: “Being able to do my training in-house and whenever suits the business is a great idea.

“I know the assistance from GMTT has helped out a lot of garages in our area and I know from experience OVA is the modern and exciting way of training within our industry. It’s a bonus that the OVA training courses count towards our Continual Professional Development too.”