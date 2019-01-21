Visitor Centre to host Haggis Hunt

Formartine’s will host its sixth annual Haggis Hunt this weekend.

The event, to be held on both Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 January, is highly anticipated as it celebrates one of Scotland’s national treasures - Robert Burns.

There will be a ‘Haggis Hunt’ around the woods at Formartine’s Visitor Centre near Tarves.

Visitors of all ages can come along and search the woods for the wee beasties.

The weekend will cater to visitors of all ages as there will be plenty to see and do in the shop and restaurant as well.

There is no cost for the Haggis Hunt, so it is sure to be a fun-filled day out for the whole family to enjoy.

A spokesperson for Formartine’s said: “Our resident Ghillie has said that the number of Haggii in the woods is growing fast and keen Haggis spotters from near and far are needed to help them out.

“The entire visitor centre will be kitted out to showcase Scotland.

“Whether it be decorations in our shop, pre-caught haggis and vegetarian haggis available to buy or freshly prepared haggis for breakfast, brunch and lunch, there is something for everyone.”