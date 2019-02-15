Volunteer plea for Community Companions

Royal Voluntary Service is looking for volunteers to become Community Companions, a scheme which offers practical support to older people in Inverurie.

Tracey Peden, Community Development Operations Manager at Royal Voluntary Service said: “We are initially looking for one or two volunteer coordinators and volunteers to support the scheme in Inverurie, but there is scope to develop the Community Companions service across Aberdeenshire.

“Our volunteers find they get as much out of volunteering as they put in; it’s incredibly rewarding for them and they make a real difference to the lives of the people they support.

“Those who sign up can choose to dedicate as much or as little time to volunteering as they like and full training will be given.”

Community Companions volunteers offer the practical help that can make all the difference to older people and help them retain their independence – from assisted shopping and activity programmes, to enabling them to get out and about with community transport.

Volunteers also provide company and companionship, while making sure the older person is safe and well.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with over 20,000 volunteers supporting thousands of people each month in hospitals, at home and in the community.

To find out more about becoming volunteer call 07736 825329 or email tracey.hann@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.