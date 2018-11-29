Volunteers needed to help with planting

The trustees of Ury Riverside Park, Inverurie have organised a tree planting day and are keen to encourage anyone who can spare a few hours to pop along and help.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 1 in the park, where organisers are running a two hour session in the morning and again in the afternoon.

Martin Auld, chair of the Ury Riverside Park charitable organisation, said: “The development of the park relies on community participation.

“We have organised this event as it is National Tree Week and we would love to see lots of local people of all ages taking part.”

“We are aiming to plant over 2000 trees during the day and we want all the volunteers to have fun. We hope all those helping with the tree planting will have the satisfaction of knowing that their efforts have contributed towards the creation of this unique town park.”

Over the last few weeks, locals have welcomed the next phase of path construction in the 60ha site, with just over a mile of additional footpath and cycle way being added.

George Petrie, who runs the group’s Facebook page said: “I was really pleased to see the positive comments we received when I shared photos of the path works, it’s great news for the Osprey Village Residents and the wider community”.

The group recently received funding through the Forestry Commission’s Forestry Grant Scheme to create new woodland and this is the first phase of planting with further planting planned over the coming years.

Children are very welcome to take part, with the charity saying it’s one of their main objectives – involving the local community, of all ages, to help plant the 2,500 trees

Anyone interested in the event should register through Eventbrite www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-tree-planting-at-ury-riverside-park-inverurie-tickets-52302519243 so organisers can gauge interest.