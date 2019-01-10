Will you snap up top prize?

The Inverurie Herald has teamed up with CALA Homes to give photography fans the chance to win a Canon SLR camera worth £500.

To celebrate the leading luxury housebuilder’s return to Inverurie, where it is building an exclusive collection of four and five-bedroom detached homes at The Grove, CALA is inviting keen photographers to submit images which demonstrate what the town means to them.

Whether you’re a professional snapper or simply enjoy taking candid pictures of the countryside, CALA would like to see photos which capture the essence of Inverurie: the friendly community and lively town centre, beautiful views, striking landscapes and wonderful wildlife.

To get involved, simply submit a single photo along with your name, address and telephone number to iheartinverurie@beattiegroup.com.

You can also upload your entry via the CALA Homes Facebook and Twitter pages tagging CALA Homes and the Inverurie Herald and using #iheartinverurie.

The CALA judging panel will pick five finalists and readers will get the chance to vote for the winner.

The winning photograph will be displayed in the sales suite at The Grove development in Inverurie.

The competition will be open for four weeks and the winner will be announced on Thursday, February 14.

The Grove is a contemporary collection of spacious family homes close to all the amenities of Inverurie and within easy reach of Aberdeen. For more information, visit www.cala.co.uk.