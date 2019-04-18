Winner of CALA competition revealed

Graeme Shinnies winning image
The winner of our exclusive competition with CALA Homes has been announced.

Graeme Shinnie’s image of Bennachie came out on top following a public vote.

Graeme has won a Canon SLR camera worth £500 and his photo will be displayed in the sales suite at The Grove development in Inverurie.

Fraser Carr, Sales and Marketing Director for CALA Homes (North), said: “Congratulations to Graeme on his winning photograph – it’s a wonderful representation of Inverurie.

"We’re looking forward to displaying his work in our sales suite at The Grove, our new development of family homes which marks CALA’s long-awaited return to the town.”