Winner of CALA competition revealed

The winner of our exclusive competition with CALA Homes has been announced.

Graeme Shinnie’s image of Bennachie came out on top following a public vote.

Graeme has won a Canon SLR camera worth £500 and his photo will be displayed in the sales suite at The Grove development in Inverurie.

Fraser Carr, Sales and Marketing Director for CALA Homes (North), said: “Congratulations to Graeme on his winning photograph – it’s a wonderful representation of Inverurie.

"We’re looking forward to displaying his work in our sales suite at The Grove, our new development of family homes which marks CALA’s long-awaited return to the town.”