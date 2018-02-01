Winter Seminar to offer advice

Leading land experts are to hold a talk in Oldmeldrum to share their advice to farmers and estate owners.

Bell Ingram has over 117 years of experience in providing land services and its experts will share their knowledge at its ‘Winter Seminar Series’.

The talk will be held at the Lochter Activity Centre on Wednesday, February 28 at 6.30pm.

This year’s event is entitled ‘20:20 Vision’ as it aims to enable those in attendance to navigate the ever changing landscape of farming and land ownership.

Victoria McCusker, Marketing Manager for Bell Ingram, said: “The seminars will consider subsidy reform and Brexit with a view to advising farmers and estate owners on core farming strategy, diversification and investment.”

Bell Ingram is holding the seminars along with agricultural consultancy, Laurence Gould and legal experts, Gillespie Macandrew.

The sessions will include opportunities for attendees to ask questions of the panel and will also be followed by time for networking and refreshments.