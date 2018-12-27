Work gets underway at Thainstone site

Construction work is now underway at Thainstone Business Park on the outskirts of Inverurie.

Agriculture cooperative ANM Group, one of the largest producer-owned farming, food and finance business in Scotland, announced earlier this year that it would be expanding the business park to make it one of Aberdeen’s leading business hubs.

The development has been made possible thanks to the support of a £5million funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Commenting on the project, Grant Rogerson, chief executive at ANM Group, told the Herald: “We are pleased to see our plans finally take shape.

“Thainstone is strategically important not only for ANM Group, but also the local area and the North East region as a whole.

“The development will create additional jobs and will bring significant economic growth to the local economy, now and into the future,” he added.

ANM Group was established in 1872 and has more than 4,500 members.

It also boasts 20,000 customers operating in a number of businesses within agriculture, commercial, industrial and property sectors.

The business currently employs 200 members of staff, with many more jobs set to be created within the new business park once completed.

Meanwhile, the company has also given a pledge to use local suppliers throughout the construction process, with Nicol of Skene having been appointed as the main contractor.

Barry Fraser, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “ANM Group’s development plans at Thainstone are a prime example of a resurgence in confidence in the North East Business sector.

“The new development will add to the promising outlook for Aberdeenshire’s economic growth and community empowerment through the provision of jobs.”