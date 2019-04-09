Work to replace electric vehicle charging points underway

Work is currently ongoing to replace a number of electric vehicle charging points in Aberdeenshire with new machines.

The charging point at Ellon Library on Station Road is currently out of action (pictured above).

Meanwhile in Inverurie the charging point on Burn Lane is also set to be replaced.

This charging point is the one found in the free parking section at the north end of the car park, all other charging points will be working normally.

Aberdeenshire Council expects the work to be completed by Friday, April 26 and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

For alternative charging points visit chargeplacescotland.org.