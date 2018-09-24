Workshop fun for Inverurie children

Children with learning difficulties in Inverurie will take part in an exciting musical workshop next year thanks to a north east charity.

Happy Days is using funding from Aberdeen Standard Investments’ Charitable Foundation to provide African-themed music and dance workshop for young audiences.

In May next year, 80 children from Inverurie aged five to 17 with severe or profound and multiple learning difficulties and complex medical needs will take part in a day-long workshop with renowned South African musicians and dancers, The Lions of Zululand, during the troupe’s three-month visit to the UK.

The experience will raise smiles and laughter, helping stimulate sensory awareness and aiding communication, as well of being of great educational value.

Claire Drummond, head of charitable giving for Aberdeen Standard Investments Charitable Foundation said: “Through our charity partnerships we work with projects to bring benefits in the local communities where we operate.

“By delivering these visiting performances, Happy Days has provided some wonderful opportunities that enable children to enjoy greater social cohesion by taking part in activities that the wider community so often enjoys.”

Ryan Sinclair, chief executive of Happy Days said: “The very generous donation from Aberdeen Standard Investments’ Charity Committee will enable us to arrange shows in the Grampian area.

“We provide an opportunity for them to experience performing arts productions that stimulate their sensory awareness and improve their social and communication skills.

“Once a child’s imagination has been stretched it never goes back to its original form, and these experiences will help them with their academic journey.”