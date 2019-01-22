Workshop to develop artwork ideas for new Kintore Rail Station

A day of workshops to develop ideas for potential future artwork at the new Kintore Rail Station will take place on Saturday (January 26).

People living in the town and surrounding communities are invited to take part in the event, which will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm in Kintore Church Hall.

Anyone who wants to be involved, but without taking part in the workshop sessions, is welcome to simply drop-in throughout the day.

Studio Niro, a multidisciplinary design practice, is organising the event in collaboration with Aberdeenshire Council.

The workshops will involve colour mixing and print making to create a library of Kintore colours and shapes which will then be used to develop artwork.

The sessions will take place from 10.30am-1pm and from 2-4.30pm and members of the community are asked to bring along a camera and any old photos of Kintore they may have.

Free tickets can be booked at www.krsartwork.eventbrite.co.uk or by calling 07922 589 244.

The new railway station is part of the wider Aberdeen to Inverness Improvement Project (A-I).

A representative from Network Rail will be available during the day to provide information on the project and forthcoming related works in 2019.

The workshops also provide the opportunity to re-unite for the first time in at least fifty years two benches installed at the original Kintore Station, which was closed in the late 1960s.

Prior to their restoration, both benches will be on display for members of public to see. Visitors will be invited to take “selfies” with the hashtag #kintorebenches to show their support for the project.