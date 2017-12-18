Xmas comes early for carers

Inverurie and District Round Table brought some Christmas cheer to Quarriers Aberdeenshire Carers Support Service by making a generous donation of toys and festive gifts for young carers in the area.

Quarriers Aberdeenshire Carers Support Service provides advice and support for unpaid carers throughout Aberdeenshire.

Over 20,000 people in Aberdeenshire provide vital support to other family members and friends who may be affected by disability, physical and mental health issues, frailty, substance misuse or a long-term illness.

The service also provides support for young carers aged 18 and under.

This support could include helping to reduce caring roles, providing advice, training and information, and providing activities and opportunities to meet up with other young carers and have some time away from caring responsibilities.

Jo McPherson, Service Coordinator, said: “On behalf of everyone at Quarriers Aberdeenshire Carers Support Service, I would like to thank the Inverurie and District Round Table.

“It is lovely to be able to work with local organisations like the round table to be able to accept gifts to go to the Young Carers we support as it shows that their caring role has been recognised.”

The Inverurie and District Round Table fundraise for local causes and their primary fundraisers are an annual charity boxing event and their Christmas collections.