Young people celebrated

The success of care experienced young people in Aberdeenshire was celebrated at a special ceremony at Thainstone House Hotel in Inverurie.

Held on Wednesday, September 12, the event offered a special opportunity for those who have been or currently are in the council’s care to gain recognition for their achievements.

Many of those involved have overcome adversity in one way or another and have gone on to excel academically, in sport, culture or the arts, or in making a difference to others, either through volunteering or supporting their care experienced peers.

Inverurie’s own Olympic athlete Hannah Miley hosted the awards ceremony.

She said: “I feel honoured to celebrate the success of so many care experienced young people.”

Aberdeenshire’s Provost Councillor Bill Howatson opened the event.

He said: “Celebrating the achievements of inspirational young people is an absolute pleasure.

“It is wonderful to learn about how they have gone that step further to achieve their goals.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee who will be presenting one of the awards explained: “We are very proud of our care experienced young people and also our colleagues, partners and carers who have supported them along the way.

“This is a fantastic occasion to recognise their success.”