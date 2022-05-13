11.6 million Brits admit ‘swimwear season’ makes them anxious

Summer ready

Following the launch of their new swimwear range, European lingerie specialists, Hunkemöller, surveyed UK adults to learn more about their if and how they prepare for the warmer months, when wearing swimwear and revealing clothes is more likely.

Overall, two thirds of Brits (64%) said they plan to switch to a healthier diet and lifestyle as summer approaches. Six in ten (59%) commented that the ‘threat’ of wearing swimwear in public was a key motivator to change their habits.

A third of UK adults (35%) don’t plan to change their habits in any way, but this was largely the case among over 65s (61%).

Gen-Z are the age group that is most to put pressure on themselves to be ‘bikini ready’ and will look to change their habits ahead of having to wear swimwear of any kind (87%). They were followed closely by 25–34-year-olds (85%).

The poll of 2,000 also revealed that women are still more likely to feel scrutinised, leading them to change their eating and lifestyle habits ahead of ‘swimwear season’ than men.

Nearly three quarters of women (71%) admit they feel pressure to make changes to how they eat, drink, and exercise in the run up to the warmer weather, especially if there is a chance they’ll be in swimwear in public. Just over half of men feel the same (57%).

The study also found two in five (41%) women feel anxious or uncomfortable in any item of swimwear. Half as many men share this concern (22%).

That said, nearly half of men (47%) claim to be confident wearing swimming trunks, but just a quarter of men (26%) would feel OK being seen in smaller swimming briefs.The experts at Hunkemöller have shared some of their top swimwear-selection tips to help the nation feel more confident this summer

For those looking for some extra support in the tummy area, why not opt for a one-piece swimming costume, or a high-waisted bikini bottom.

To give the illusion of longer legs, swimwear with a high cut leg is the way to go. They’re also an excellent choice for anyone looking to accentuate their curves as they help to round and lift the bum.

Another upper body “helping hand” is the bandeau top. Perfect for emphasizing the shoulder area and giving the illusion of a gorgeous hourglass figure.

Looking for a peachy bum? Or a more voluptuous breast area? Then ruffles are your best friend. Ruffled swimwear can aid in widening the appearance of your shoulders and hip area, so are a great choice for anyone wanting to balance out their figure, or for those who are more athletic in build.

Finally, for ladies with a larger cup size who want to feel supported in their swimwear, then a non-padded, underwired bikini or swimsuit may provide the answer.

Patricia Beurskens – Global Head of Design for Hunkemöller commented: “At Hunkemöller, we are huge believers that being confident in your own skin is so much more than aesthetics. Having lumps and bumps is completely normal, despite what social media might have you believe.