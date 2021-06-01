Domino’s Pizza is looking to hire 5,000 workers as staff go back to pre-Covid roles

Domino’s Pizza is looking for 5,000 new staff members as those who worked for the chain during lockdown go back to their pre-Covid roles.

The popular fast-food chain said it had taken on thousands of employees during the pandemic as demand for takeaways surged amid tight coronavirus restrictions.

Domino’s took on just over 8,000 workers throughout 2020, it said, including hairdressers, taxi drivers and event managers were unable to work their usual jobs when many sectors of the economy were forced to close.

But as the UK gradually emerges from lockdown, the chain’s recruits are going back to their former roles and it is now looking for staff to work in its 1,100 branches across the country.

It follows reports of a staffing crisis within hospitality venues, with places struggling to fill thousands of jobs.

Kickstart scheme

Domino’s is also taking part in the government’s Kickstart scheme to offer thousands of work placements for young people in England, Scotland and Wales.

Those recruited through the scheme receive training while they work and can then apply for permanent roles at the end of a six-month contract.

Operations director Nicola Frampton said: "I'm proud we were able to play a part by offering people the opportunity to continue working and earning when times were tough," she said.

"But as people start to reunite, customer demand is showing no signs of slowing and so we're now looking for 5,000 new recruits."

Meanwhile, hospitality businesses are warning that they are finding it difficult to fill job vacancies as they are hit with an influx of bookings due to lockdown restrictions being eased.