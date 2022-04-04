First News: Biggest bug hotel

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more at firstnews.co.uk/1free

BIGGEST BUG HOTEL

The world's largest insect hotel has been built at Highland Titles Nature Reserve in Duror, Scotland.

The huge creation was built by a team of seven over the course of six months and measures an impressive 199.9 cubic metres.

The structure features felled Sitka spruce trees from an old forest plantation that wasn't good for biodiversity, as well as bamboo canes, bricks, forest bark, wood chippings and strawberry netting.

It's hoped that the hotel will become home to millions of insects such as ants, ladybirds, beetles, bees and butterflies. In turn, this will help to feed lots of other animals on the nature reserve.

Highland Titles Nature Reserve Manager, Stewart Borland, said he was "thrilled" to scoop a new Guinness World Record. He added: "It's a great way of getting the conservation message out there."

Doug Wilson from Highland Titles said: "Using these same trees for something that puts nature first symbolises that the world has changed, and we hope our efforts will inspire others."

YOUR NEWS

Little Trooper

by Alisa Doyle

My Dad serves in the Royal Air Force. There are more than 100,000 military children like me who have parents serving in the British Armed Forces.

The picture above shows Alisa and her dad.

Being a military child can be quite different sometimes. My dad goes away for long periods of time and often misses events like birthdays and Christmas.

He joins in on a video call. We can also communicate by email. It becomes normal, as if we are having a face-to-face conservation. We also use activities from the charity Little Troopers to keep in touch.

In school we have a buddy club for military children where we do fun activities.

The best days are when my dad comes home. We love to rush and hug him so tight, finally a family again.

We love to hear about the adventures he has had!

Alisa's story will be features in the Military Life: Military Children exhibition at the Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum from 24 May. The exhibition is run in partnership with the charity Little Troopers.

DIARY DATES

BRIGHTON MARATHON

10 April

Around 10,000 people will take to the streets of Brighton for Britain's second biggest marathon! Did you know that London is the biggest?

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR STREET CHILDREN

12 April

Events take place in more than 130 countries to raise awareness of street children and their rights.

WOW!

The UK Wife Carrying Race takes place in Surrey on 10 April. Competitors have to run over a 380m course, dodging obstacles and water hazards- all while carrying their wife, partner or friend on their back. Talk about wacky races!

