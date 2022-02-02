Landlords could be forced to upgrade '800,000 homes' under new Levelling Up White Papers - new law explained

Some-800,000 landlords will be affected by the new legislation, according to The Times.

Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions to be abolished

The law will force them to fix homes that aren’t currently “safe, warm and in a good state of repair” - under the new Decent Homes Standard.

In the white papers set out on 2 February, the section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions will further be abolished, ending the unfair situation where renters can be kicked out of their homes for no reason.

Ministers will then further consult on introducing a landlords register and will set out plans for a crackdown on rogue landlords - making sure fines and bans stop repeat offenders leaving renters in terrible conditions.

The move has long been campaigned for by the private rented sector and will hope to bring properties in line with “decent” properties owned by councils and housing associations.

The 12 missions to Level Up the UK

It comes as “12 big missions” have been revealed by the government, as part of the levelling up agenda.

The strategy aims to be met by 2030 in order to improve the lives of those outside London and the South East.

One of those ‘missions’ - mission 10 to be precise - states that renters in the next eight years will have a secure path to ownership - with the number of first-time buyers increasing in all areas.