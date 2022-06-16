McDonald’s fans can get 30% off their order today - how to claim

Fast-food giant McDonald’s is offering a 30% discount to customers today for one-day-only.

The offer will only be valid on Thursday 16 June 2022 and is being rolled out to celebrate the fifth anniversary of McDelivery.

How can I get the deal?

To take advantage of the offer, customers must order food from the McDonald’s app between 12.01am and 11.59 pm on today (16 June).

McDelivery will allow any items to be ordered from the breakfast or main menus, including a sausage and egg McMuffin to the classic Big Mac.

A 30% discount will be applied to the order, but customers will still need to pay the £3.99 delivery fee.

To redeem the offer, simply download and sign up on the McDonald’s app and go to the ‘Deals’ section and the discount will be applied at the checkout.

The deal is not available in McDonald’s restaurants or via other delivery service apps such as Deliveroo or Uber Eats.

It is also not available at the following branches:

CroydonWalworth RdBirmingham Dale EndLincolnAshton-Under-LyneLowestoftTonbridgeRugbyBirkenheadFalkirkPraed StreetLlandudnoHighway ShadwellCharltonBecclesWhitehallCroydon Valley ParkLivingston 2Eastbourne IiTunbridge Wells IiCroydon 3 (Centrale)West One Shopping CentreWimbledon Centre CourtBracknell - The KeepChelmsford 2 RiversideGreenhithe-The Railway TavernVictoria StationKings Cross - Ex WendysShaftesbury Avenue - 2Manchester - Arndale Food ChainWaterloo StationEarlswoodAsda BournemouthAsda SwindonAsda WallingtonWandsworthAsda SloughNorwich - ChapelfieldsPaddington StationWestfield Stratford City

How else is McDonald’s marking the occasion?

McDonald’s has also created four ‘hotspots’ across the UK today where memebers of the public can soak up some sunshine and enjoy a McDelivery al fresco with some summer entertainment.

The locations are:

- London – Bernie Spain Garden, South Bank, London, SE1 9PH, 4-8 pm

- Liverpool – Chavasse Park, Thomas Steers Way, Liverpool L1 8LW, 4-8 pm

- Brighton – British Airways i360, Lower Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2LN, 4-8 pmCardiff – Cardiff High Streets pedestrianised area near Queen Street Station, 4-8 pm

Each location will have live music and lawn games plus an exclusive zone to enjoy your McDelivery with complimentary McDonald-themed picnic blankets to take home.

Those in London can get their hands on a free Tiramisu McFlurry down at Bernie Spain Gardens close to London’s Southbank.