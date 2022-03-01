More people are seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children, report shows

Stop It Now! campaigns to prevent the growing problem of online sexual offending against children. It highlights the harm to victims, the personal and legal consequences for offenders and their families, and directs individuals to its confidential and anonymous helpline and self-help website. Since 2002, the Stop It Now! helpline has supported over 60,000 people to tackle their or a loved one’s concerning online behaviours, in turn protecting thousands of children across the country.

Andy, a former offender in his 50s based in South East, who sought help via the Stop It Now! Helpline, says: “As a 52-year-old man when my marriage ended I thought my life had ended too. I had always had an issue with pornography from an early age and found it easy to slip into a fantasy world online. It wasn't long before I had gone from regular stuff to illegal, all the time ignoring the warnings and offers of help to stop.

“It wasn't until I had been arrested and served a prison sentence that I realised that I could not deal with my issues alone and I finally reached out to the Stop It Now! helpline and found that there were people out there that would listen and not judge me.

“Over months I talked to people who could really help me and give me a real insight into why I had offended and my behaviour. After working with them I felt for the first time for years I was in control of my addiction. I’m lucky to have the support of my siblings, who are helping me keep on the right track, but I deeply regret what I did and the harm it caused to children.

“I just wish that I’d had the courage to pick up the phone and call in those dark days. Things could be so different for me now, I would still have contact with my children, old friends and my life would be different in so many ways.”

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for child protection, Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley, said:

“Behind each of these images is a real child who is being abused and every view only creates more demand for these appalling offences. This is not a victimless crime and it is vital that anyone worried about what they are doing online comes forward and seeks help."